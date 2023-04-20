‘He’s fully fit’: Journalist says he’s now worried that Arteta just isn’t using ‘incredible’ Arsenal player











It’s been a difficult season for Emile Smith Rowe as he’s barely had a sniff at Arsenal this term after such a successful campaign last time around.

Injuries have played their part, but according to Football.London’s Tom Canton, the England midfielder is no longer carrying any fitness problems whatsoever.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Canton said that he’s growing increasingly concerned about Smith Rowe’s situation at Arsenal as he’s barely getting any minutes despite the fact he’s been told that the youngster is fully fit.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith Rowe is fully fit

Canton shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ Arsenal player.

“Do you have concerns that he is not being used as a substitute? Yes, that is a concern that I have. I think that Smith Rowe, as far as I’m aware and as I’ve been saying, my understanding is that he’s fully fit, there’s no issues with his fitness. Why he’s not being used I really don’t know,” Canton said.

Slipped down the pecking order

Canton says that he’s concerned about Smith Rowe’s situation, and he’s probably right to be.

The Englishman has, quite clearly, slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli has overtaken him on the left side, while the arrival of Leandro Trossard in January has also complicated things.

Of course, Smith Rowe can also play as a more central number 10, but the presence of Martin Odegaard and the £34m Fabio Vieira also means that competition is rife in that spot too.

The sad reality is that Smith Rowe is third-choice in his two favoured positions right now, and perhaps he could do with a move away from the Emirates this summer to continue his development.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

