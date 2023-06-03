‘He’s done enough’: 24-year-old Leeds player could go and join Brighton this summer – pundit











Charlie Davies has tipped Tyler Adams to make a move to Brighton this summer.

The pundit gave his verdict on CBS.

The midfielder has been one of the shining beacons of hope in what has been an incredibly drab season for Leeds United, and the MLS legend believes that Adams is worthy of a return to the Premier League with a more stable team.

Adams has been fantastic for Leeds, and sadly, after their relegation to the Championship, the midfielder could well be on his way out of Elland Road.

Adams to Brighton

Davies gave his verdict on the 24-year-old.

“Brighton are a good shout because Moises Caicedo is probably leaving and you can get a young American player to come in and play, you’re still in European competition so it is a great spot for Tyler Adams. He’s done enough to join a team that isn’t battling relegation every year,” Davies said.

Would make sense

Davies is absolutely right, this move would make a lot of sense.

By all accounts, Brighton are about to lose two of their most important midfield players in the shape of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, and they will need reinforcements in that position.

Brighton are fantastic at finding undervalued players who have the potential to be stars, and many Leeds fans will attest to the fact that Adams could be that kind of player.

At the age of just 24, the American has a lot of room to grow and improve, and with the right coaching, he could be a star in the Premier League.

This is a move that would make a lot of sense, and perhaps there could be some weight behind this idea.

Adams is certainly someone to keep an eye on.

