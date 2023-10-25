‘He’s different’: Simon Donnelly says he really likes 23-year-old Celtic player now

The kick-off to Celtic’s clash against Atletico Madrid is getting closer and the fans will be desperate to see who will make the starting lineup.

For many, the first team picks itself. The form of Brendan Rodgers’ side has been tremendous and the 4-1 win over Hearts underpins just how this team is motoring on under the Celtic manager.

One player that looks destined to start tonight’s crunch tie is 23-year-old Honduran winger, Luis Palma. His assist for Matt O’Riley’s brilliant opener for Celtic against Hearts was simply beautiful and Rodgers will be hoping to see more of the same from him.

And his performance seems to have impressed former Celtic striker Simon Donnelly. Donnelly said that Palma brings something different to the team and that he looks like a proper ‘footballer’.

“I think the team that started against Hearts, I think it was the same team against Kilmarnock. I see good signs there that they’re beginning to build relationships.

“I like the guy [Luis] Palma. I think there’s a lot more in there with him.

“He’s beginning to contribute and the pass at the weekend was fantastic.

“Abada’s out, this lad’s come in with a big reputation. He’s different to what Celtic have in the wide areas.

“He looks to me like a footballer. He wants to come in and play rather than relying on pace on the outside.

“That’s not to say he’s slow but it’s a different style.”

Luis Palma must put in a performance for Celtic vs Atletico Madrid

Palma has certainly come to the fore at Celtic. Against Feyenoord, the Honduran showed some great endeavour and trickery on the left flank.

At Celtic Park against Lazio, he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet but was also a thorn in the Italiann’s side.

The Celtic fans will be hoping that the £3.5m signing from Aris will pick up where he left off at Tynecastle and help the Bhoys put Atletico to the sword in the must-win Champions League tie.

