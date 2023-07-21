There are a few players who have something of an uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur.

We all know that Harry Kane’s situation is up in the air, Tanguy Ndombele may well be in the last chance saloon, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could well be off to Atletico Madrid.

One player whose long-term future appears to be undecided is Eric Dier.

The Tottenham defender is entering the last year of his contract, and under a new manager who plays a much more progressive style, it remains to be seen if there’s a place for Dier in this Spurs team.

However, according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Eric Dier is desperate to impress Ange Postecoglou and is really excited to play under the Australian next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Dier desperate to impress

Gold shared what he knows about the £4m man.

“Eric Dier wants to stay, it’s an interesting situation with Eric Dier. He’s desperate to prove himself to Postecoglou as a fully fit player and he really is excited to play under Postecoglou, but the other side of it is that he only has a year left on his contract,” Gold said.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Uphill task

Unfortunately for Eric Dier, he faces something of an uphill task when it comes to trying to impress the new manager.

Indeed, his current injury issues have hampered his pre-season, and while he certainly has the ability to make a mark on Postecoglou, the fact that he will be a week or two behind everyone else in terms of preparation isn’t the best of starts.

Of course, it may not take long for Dier to catch up, but with the start of the season just a matter of weeks away, he’s facing a race against time.