Harry Redknapp has stated that Harry Kane could sign for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on the Beyond The Pitch Podcast, Redknapp has been discussing Kane’s next move, and, inevitably, Pochettino’s impending switch to Chelsea caught his eye.

Of course, Pochettino knows Kane incredibly well from his time at Tottenham, and Redknapp reckons that the ‘ruthless’ striker could well move to Stamford Bridge to reunite with Pochettino, stating that he’s actually heard that Kane is building a new house in that area, kyboshing any idea of him moving to the north of England.

Kane heading to Chelsea

Redknapp gave his verdict on the forward.

“It will be interesting if Pochettino goes to Chelsea. That wouldn’t go down well with the Tottenham fans at all that’s for sure. It’s a great move for him and I think he’s building a house in that area. He’s a family man and he’d be happier not moving to the north of England or wherever he’d have to go,” Redknapp said.

Would make sense

As much as Tottenham fans won’t like to hear this, it would make a lot of sense for Kane to head to Chelsea this summer.

The Blues need a number nine, they have a manager he absolutely loves, they have the money to spend and he’ll want to stay in London.

Kane is heading into the final year of his Tottenham contract, and he’s seemingly never been as close to the exit door at Spurs.

Don’t be shocked if Chelsea ask the question to Tottenham this summer, and while Daniel Levy may bat away any approaches, it’s hard to imagine that Kane wouldn’t be at least a bit tempted by the idea of joining Pochettino in west London.

