Shay Given thinks Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon looks an entirely different player this season following yesterday’s 8-0 win.

Given was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 after Newcastle’s demolition of Sheffield United.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

The pundit praised Gordon for his impact off of the bench and thought Eddie Howe was managing his squad well.

Given said: “Well he [Anthony Gordon] was rested, he had a great game midweek at the San Siro, put a real shift in.

“We talk about Eddie Howe with his squad, he’s got to rotate his squad.

“But after 12 minutes Anthony Gordon came off the bench and he had a huge game today for Newcastle.

“He had a brilliant game and this season he’s been a different player, he’s been transformed.

“I think it’s two goals and two assists already this season.”

Of course, Newcastle fans will have been hoping to see this kind of trajectory for Gordon this season.

Gordon was instrumental for England’s under-21s this summer and looked to have turned a corner.

Given says Gordon looks transformed at Newcastle this season

It did raise a few eyebrows when Newcastle paid £45m to Everton for Gordon in January.

Although he clearly had a lot of potential, the 22-year-old’s performances did still look very raw.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

However, as Given has protested, Newcastle are now finding a way to help Gordon find and fulfill that potential.

Of course, Howe’s side will have bigger tests than they did at Bramall Lane yesterday, but Gordon looks up to the task.

And when you consider Newcastle still have all of Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron to choose from on the wings – the situation looks healthy.

Given praised Howe for his management of this Newcastle squad, and Gordon’s form is a testament to that.

Newcastle host Manchester City in the EFL cup next before Burnley visit St. James’ Park in the league.