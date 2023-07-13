‘He’s been training’: Arteta now has ‘powerful’ Arsenal star playing central midfield in training – journalist

Emile Smith Rowe has been playing a slightly different role in Arsenal training as of late.

That is according to Football London’s Kaya Kaynak who has been discussing the 22-year-old on his YouTube channel.

Smith Rowe has just come back from a triumphant time away with the England U21s at the European Championsips, and during that tournament he played an interesting role.

As noted by Kaynak, at times Smith Rowe looked like he was a central midfielder, and according to the journalist, that is where the ‘powerful’ youngster has been training with Arsenal as of late.

Photo by Sam Barnes – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Smith Rowe training in midfield

Kaynak shared what he knows about Smith Rowe.

“The kind of positions he has been picking up while away with England, those are the positions a left eight plays. I know there are questions around Smith Rowe now, where is he going to play? What future does he have now that someone like Kai Havertz has come in? I think the plan is to play him in the midfield, I know he’s been training in that position, in centre-midfield, pretty much since he came back from his injury last year,” Kaynak said.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Intriguing

This is very interesting to say the least.

With Kai Havertz already signing and Declan Rice set to follow him through the door, Arsenal have already acquired two new players who can play in midfield this summer, and the fact that Smith Rowe is also being trained up there is an extra element to this whole conundrum.

Mikel Arteta has always valued versatility, so this does make sense, but from the outside looking in, it’s very difficult to figure out what Arsenal’s midfield is going to look like heading into next season.

Keep an eye on Smith Rowe and where he ends up playing next term.