James Maddison has been the signing of the summer so far.

The midfielder has absolutely transformed Tottenham’s fortunes in the attack, and, in all honesty, we’ve not even noticed the absence of Harry Kane due to Maddison’s brilliance.

The midfielder has been incredible on the pitch so far this season, and according to Fabrizio Romano, he’s been just as good in training.

According to Romano, writing on Substack, Maddison has been excellent behind the scenes, and the coaching staff at Tottenham and his teammates have been very happy with his showings as of late.

Maddison brilliant

Romano shared what he knows about Maddison.

“The coaching staff are very happy with James on and off the pitch. In training, he’s been excellent, and he’s a very popular figure also among his new teammates in London. Tottenham believe they got an excellent deal with Maddison and I was told that they feel he’s going to be part of their present and future project under Ange Postecoglou,” Romano wrote.

Unsurprising

It really isn’t surprising to hear that Maddison has been fantastic in training lately, because he always looks to be unreal behind the scenes.

Whenever England or Tottenham release small training snippets on YouTube, Maddison is always the player that catches the eye the most, and it sounds as though he’s not just a highlights player either.

Maddison has taken to life at Tottenham like a duck to water, and if he keeps up this level of form, he may well be in contention for the Player of the Year award this season.