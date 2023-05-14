'He's been a joke this year': Pundit tears into 26-year-old Tottenham player after Aston Villa loss











Tony Cascarino has torn into Richarlison and claimed that the Tottenham Hotspur forward has been a joke since his move from Everton in the summer transfer window.

The pundit was speaking on talkSPORT in the wake of Spurs’ defeat to Aston Villa which officially ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next year.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

It was another miserable day in a poor season for Tottenham. And it was another underwhelming showing from Richarlison, who was handed a start against Unai Emery’s side.

Cascarino tears into Richarlison after Tottenham loss

It has a difficult first year at Spurs for the Brazilian. He arrived after an outstanding campaign for Everton. And he became Tottenham’s record signing upon his arrival.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, he has managed to score just one Premier League goal this season. And with the end of the campaign looming, it is about the time where pundits start to reflect on the season as a whole.

Certainly, Tony Cascarino did not hold back in his assessment of Richarlison since his move to Tottenham.

“If you said to me, name the worst player this season, the worst player, for what he’s got, Richarlison,” he told talkSPORT. “He’s been a joke this year, Richarlison. I don’t care if he’s been injured or gone away at the World Cup. Yesterday, he hardly tried a leg. He really looked disinterested. I know that obviously Antonio Conte pulled him out about his performances, a bit about he’s not played well. I can’t believe, Richarlison was the player last year that I felt was responsible as anybody of keeping Everton up. He hasn’t shown any of that at Spurs.

“He’s been hugely disappointing.”

A wasted season

Richarlison has not always been that bad. But it is almost as though this season has completely passed him by.

Perhaps he has not been helped by the competition for a place in the side and his injury record. But he has hardly knocked on the door, showing why the likes of Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini or Ryan Mason should have used him more.

There is a major question mark over what the future holds for Tottenham this summer. They have a new manager to appoint. And there are doubts over where Harry Kane will be playing next year.

Richarlison simply has to step up next season. Otherwise, many will be just as scathing as Cascarino has been today.