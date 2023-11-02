‘He’s angry’: Scout claims Tottenham now have a defender who reminds him of Erling Haaland

Tottenham Hotspur signed one of the most athletically impressive players in the Premier League this summer in the shape of Micky Van de Ven.

The Dutch defender has dazzled since joining Tottenham. He’s been utterly dominant at the heart of Ange Postecoglou’s defence, and speaking to The Athletic, former Tottenham chief scout, Leonardo Gabbanini has been full of praise for the 22-year-old.

Gabbanini, much like the rest of us, has been mightily impressed by Van de Ven’s physical attributes, so much so that he’s gone as far as to compare Van de Ven to Erling Haaland.

Van de Ven compared to Haaland

Gabbannin made a comparison between the Spurs defender and the Man City striker.

“He’s big, he’s fast, he’s angry. And this is also what I saw in Van de Ven. I say he’s like Haaland, but a centre-back. So maybe I failed to get one but I’m happy we got the other,” Gabbanini said.

Makes sense

It sounds a bit strange to compare the best striker in the Premier League with a centre-back, but when you watch the two players on the pitch, it makes a lot of sense.

Size, pace and power are the name of the game for both Van de Ven and Haaland, and they both do look a bit similar on the pitch.

Their running gait is similar in terms of their incredible acceleration and their long strides, and while they’re operating at opposite ends of the pitch, it’s fair to say that there is a comparison to be made there.

Being compared to Haaland no matter what position you play is a huge compliment, and it’s clear through these comments that Spurs have a real gem on their hands here.

Tottenham picked up a real bargain when they signed the Dutchman this summer.