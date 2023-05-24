‘He’s almost perfect’: Jamie Carragher says 28-year-old Man City player is exactly what Liverpool need











Jamie Carragher has claimed that Nathan Ake would be absolutely perfect for Liverpool this summer.

The pundit was speaking to The Anfield Wrap about what he wants the Reds to do in the transfer window this summer, and he’s claimed he’d like to see a left-footed centre-back come through the door.

Carragher wants a left-footer who can distribute from defence, and he says that Ake would be just what the doctor ordered at Anfield.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ake would be perfect

Carragher gave his verdict on the Man City star.

“I think he should look at a centre-back. I think we should get a left-sided centre-back. You look at Ake and he’s almost perfect. I used to think about him for Liverpool a couple of years ago because of his relationship with Van Dijk in the Dutch team as well. When the ball comes across to Virgil, because he’s not left-footed, unless the big switch is on, he will give it to Konate or Matip. If we have a left-footed player it opens the game up,” Carragher said.

Not possible

Carragher is absolutely right, a player like Nathan Ake would be brilliant for Liverpool, but sadly, a deal just isn’t likely to happen.

Indeed, Man City aren’t likely to ever want to do business with Liverpool, especially for one of their most important players this season.

Ake has really come out of his shell at the Etihad this term, transforming into one of the Premier League champions’ most important players this term, and there’s no way he’ll be sold this summer unless something drastic happens.

Carragher’s point still stands though. Liverpool probably could do with a left-footed defender, and it will be interesting to see if they make any moves on that front this summer.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

