‘He’s accepted that’: ‘Special’ £60m player Liverpool now want knows he’s not leaving PL rival – journalist

Liverpool have been dealt another blow in their pursuit of a new midfielder, with Joao Palhinha accepting that he will not be leaving Fulham in this window.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who was speaking to the Talking Transfers podcast as the Reds continue their search for a holding midfielder.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Of course, it has been a tough time for Jurgen Klopp. Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea highlighted the need for Liverpool to sign someone who can sit in front of the backline.

Liverpool target Joao Palhinha has accepted he’s not leaving Fulham

However, the Daily Mail has reported that Romeo Lavia is set to follow Moises Caicedo in snubbing the Reds and joining Chelsea.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The report notes that some at Liverpool remain admirers of Joao Palhinha. But the Mail suggested that the Portuguese has an asking price of £60 million – and that may put the club off.

However, it may be that £60 million is still not enough to get a deal done. Bailey suggested that he could be even more expensive. And the 28-year-old himself is not expecting to move on from Craven Cottage before the deadline passes.

“Palhinha’s just not available. He was at best thinking, £80 million. He’s not gettable I don’t think. I think Mitrovic is slightly different,” he told Talking Transfers.

“From what we hear, Palhinha’s just not available. He’s accepted that. West Ham were chasing Palhinha strongly. That’s when they were getting briefed that he had a release clause. It soon emerged that he doesn’t, which I think is why West Ham moved on quite quickly once they knew that he didn’t have a release clause. They were wasting their time.

“I don’t think Palhinha’s gettable for them, I really don’t. I don’t see them doing that.”

The worry for Liverpool fans is that it is likely to only get tougher and tougher to sign another midfielder. Certainly, signing one good enough for Klopp’s side is going to be a huge challenge at this stage.

Prices are only going to go up. And it is really going to take something special to alleviate supporters’ concerns.

Palhinha would have arguably been a very impressive signing for Liverpool if a deal was possible. But it would appear that the ‘special‘ Fulham star has now accepted that he is not going anywhere in the next couple of weeks.