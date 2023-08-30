Arsenal have so many incredible young players on their books at the moment.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are amongst the best young footballers in the Premier League, but their jewel in the crown is undoubtedly Bukayo Saka.

A genuinely world-class attacker who has come directly from their academy, Saka is the type of player most clubs can only dream of having.

Of course, these young talents are always compared to one another, and when speaking to Five, Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked to name the Arsenal player he believes to have the highest ceiling.

Unsurprisingly, Zinchenko named Saka as the player he believed to have the highest ceiling, describing the youngster as being ‘absolutely unbelievable’.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Saka has the highest ceiling

Zinchenko responded when asked who he thought has the most potential at Arsenal.

“In my opinion, I think Bukayo. He’s absolutely unbelievable. He is so humble, absolutely professional on and off the pitch. He’s pushing in the right direction. The new generation now, I see some players with tattoos and nightlife, but he’s different, he knows what he wants to achieve in this life,” Zinchenko said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sky is the limit

It’s very rare to come across a player like Bukayo Saka where the sky is genuinely the limit in terms of their ability.

Saka is already one of the best players in the Premier League and he’s only 21 years old – let that sink in.

If Saka continues to improve, he could genuinely end up being one of the best players we’ve ever seen in this country, and the scary thing is that we wouldn’t put it past him.

Saka is a generational talent and Arsenal are so lucky to have him.