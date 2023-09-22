‘He’s a top player’: Ange Postecoglou raves about 26-year-old Tottenham player ahead of NLD

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to Gary Lineker for the BBC and has sung the praises of some of his players.

The former Celtic boss has made a huge impression on things at Tottenham. And ahead of the NLD this weekend, Postecoglou will be hoping his players can continue to build on their fine start.

One of the keys to to Spurs’ success this season has been James Maddison, and Postecoglou has been singing the praises of the England man.

Ange Postecoglou praises James Maddison’s impact at Tottenham

Maddison has had a massive impact on this Tottenham side and he’s already a fan favourite thanks to his goals, assists, and attitude on the pitch.

And speaking to Gary Lineker for the BBC, Spurs boss Postecoglou was full of praise for Maddison.

“It was a zero risk signing because he’s a top player. I could see that. But what I’ve been really pleased with is how he’s embraced the whole club,” Postecoglou said.

“And it’s important because there’s always a bit of a hangover from the guys who were here last year. Irrespective of circumstances, it’s a drain on you as a person when you have such a difficult year. You need the guys coming in and be like ‘I wasn’t part of that’. He’s walked in here seen the facilities and been like ‘this is unbelievable’. I made him on the leaders and he’s embraced that role. I’m no genius for picking him out as a player. He’s got that quality where as the ball’s arriving you’re thinking something is going to happen.”

Even more to come

Maddison is looking like of the very best buys in some time right now for any club in the league. He’s taken to Spurs like a duck to water and looks absolutely brilliant.

Clearly, he has made a massive impression on Postecoglou and others at Tottenham. Worringly for others though, you do feel there’s even more to come.

Maddison could end up playing himself into a starting spot for England at this rate and if he does that, then it’s likely Spurs have had a big season.