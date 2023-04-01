‘He’s a top manager’: Sky pundit says Spurs would be ‘very lucky’ to get hold of £20m manager











Julian Nagelsmann continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and Kris Boyd believes that Spurs would be very lucky to get hold of the 35-year-old manager.

Nagelsmann has just been sacked by Bayern Munich, but Boyd made the point that the German has been very unlucky to lose his job in Bavaria.

Indeed, the pundit pointed at Nagelsmann’s stats as the Bayern Munich boss, and he made no secret of how much he rates the young manager when speaking on Soccer Saturday (1/4/23) 12:15PM).

Boyd actually went as far as to say whoever gets hold of the ex-Bayern boss will be very lucky.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Lucky to get Nagelsmann

Boyd gave his verdict on the potential Spurs candidate.

“He won 60 out of his 84 games for Bayern Munich, it’s not bad going. But as I say, look at his record before, it’s not easy, he was under pressure, he’s a young manager and he has a win record of over 71% at Bayern Munich. I get the fact that you say he should have that, but Bayern paid £20m to get him and sacked him after 84 games. It doesn’t make sense. What I will say is that someone will be very lucky to get him because he’s a top manager,” Boyd said.

Great opportunity

Boyd is absolutely right, Nagelsmann represents a great opportunity for any club to get a fantastic, forward-thinking manager through the door, and whoever gets him will be lucky.

Let’s be real, managers like Nagelsmann isn’t available very often, so this is a rare opportunity to bring in a gaffer of this quality.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, they’re not the only team who’ve had this idea as Real Madrid are also reportedly fans of Nagelsmann.

The German manager is certainly someone to keep an eye on.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

