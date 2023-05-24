'He's a quality player': David Seaman suggests he'd love Arsenal to sign £45m PL star Arteta reportedly wants











David Seaman has suggested that he would be very happy if Arsenal ended up signing Ruben Neves this summer, claiming that the Wolves star is a quality player.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast as Arsenal gear up to bolster their midfield ranks at the end of the campaign.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

And one of the players on the club’s radar is Ruben Neves. The Daily Mail has reported this week that the Wolves captain is seen as an alternative at Arsenal to Declan Rice.

Seaman would like Neves at Arsenal

Neves has long been linked with the Molineux exit. And with The Times reporting that Wolves need to bring money in this summer. And the Portuguese is seen one of the most sellable assets in the current squad.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neves is wanted by Barcelona. So there does appear to be a decent chance – all things considered – of Arsenal not winning the race for the 26-year-old.

But Seaman believes that he is definitely the kind of player Arsenal should be looking to sign.

“I think he’s a bit better than backup plans, if I’m honest. Neves is a good player,” he told Seaman Says.

“I would take him as well, because he’s a quality player. There’s no doubt about that.”

The Daily Mail’s report noted that Wolves want around £45 million for Neves. So he would be a lot cheaper than a lot of the other players who have been linked with Arsenal ahead of the summer.

And he is someone who has a lot of experience in the Premier League. So he would not need a long time to adjust if he made the move to the Emirates.

Perhaps he would be less exciting than some of the other names who have been in the mix. But Arsenal have seen what can happen when their squad gets stretched this season. And they will also have the Champions League to contend with next year.

So signing Neves could prove to be a really shrewd piece of business. Certainly, Seaman would be pleased if the Gunners made a move.