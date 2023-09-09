Leeds United have a great crop of young talents coming through.

The likes of Mateo Joseph, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville all look to be on their way to being top talents in years to come, while the jewel in Leeds’ crown may well be Charlie Cresswell.

The young defender looks like a superstar in the making, and according to Jamie Shackleton, he’s quite the character behind the scenes too.

Indeed, Shackleton said on the Official Leeds United Podcast, that Cresswell is a bit crazy behind the scenes at Leeds, claiming that he’s an incredibly high energy person who is often over the top.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Cresswell is wild

Shackleton spoke to Michael Bridges about his relationship with Cresswell and the time they spend together at Millwall last season.

“They put me in a hotel, but Cressy, being the great guy he is said to me to come and stay at mine,” Shackleton said.

“He’s an absolute lunatic isn’t he? He’s mad?” Bridges said.

“He’s a nutter, he’s a nutter. We complement each other quite well, because he’s just like high energy and over the top with everything and I’m quite relaxed and quite chilled, so we level each other out and we really got along and spent a lot of time together down there,” Shackleton said.

Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images

Future captain

There’s, of course, a massive difference between being outspoken and being over the top, and despite what Shackleton says, Cresswell treads that line very well.

In all of his interviews, he always seems to be a really down to earth young man, and, as Shackleton says, he’s really easy to get on with.

Cresswell has a brilliant personality, and in years to come don’t be surprised if he ends up being the captain of Leeds United.