Speaking to the BBC, Eddie Nketiah has been discussing who in the Arsenal squad he believes has what it takes to one day become a manager.

The Gunners actually have quite a rich history when it comes to producing future managers. Mikel Arteta is, of course, their current boss, Jack Wilshere is in charge of the U18s, while Cesc Fabregas has recently stated that he’d love to manage the Gunners one day.

So, who in the current squad is the most likely to be the next Arteta? Well, according to Nketiah, Granit Xhaka could be that man.

Indeed, Nketiah says that Xhaka is management material, stating that he is a natural leader who has a real passion for this sport.

Xhaka a future manager

Nketiah discussed the idea of Xhaka becoming a manager one day.

“Who has managerial material in the squad? Who do you think could one day be a gaffer?” Nketiah was asked.

“I’d say Granit. I think he might be a bit strict, but I think he’s good man, he has a passion for the game and he communicates well. He’s a natural leader,” Nketiah said.

Has the attitude

Xhaka has certainly shown in recent years that he has the passion and commitment to this sport to be a manager.

Sometimes that can come out in a bad way and he can get unnecessary yellow and red cards, but if there’s one thing you can’t question, it’s how much Xhaka genuinely does care about his football.

The Swiss midfielder is very much in that Mikel Arteta mould, he appears to be a football obsessive who strikes for perfection in every aspect of the game.

We could definitely see Xhaka being a manager one day once his playing career is done.

