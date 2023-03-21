'He's a much better player': Pundit claims £50m Arsenal star is miles ahead of 29-year-old Tottenham man











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Ben White after he was left out of the England squad once again.

The Arsenal defender seemingly isn’t on Gareth Southgate’s Christmas card list at the moment. He left the World Cup camp early after a reported spat with Steve Holland, and now, he’s not been picked in the latest England squad.

As many will know, White is more than worthy of a call-up, and Campbell went out to bat for White, using Eric Dier as an example of a less-talented player who is getting into the team.

White better than Dier

Campbell compared the £50m Arsenal man to Dier.

“If you’re playing in this team and you’re playing well, you deserve your spot. You’re at the top of the league. Eric Dier is being included, and that’s no disrespect to Eric Dier, but for me Ben White is a much better player, he’s a much better player, and he doesn’t get a look in. I don’t blame Ben White and that’s why these players have to win the league this season, because if they do, nobody can question them,” Campbell said.

Not on form

If there’s one thing that is abundantly clear from this England squad selection, Gareth Southgate is no longer picking this side on form.

The likes of Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips being picked after barely playing this season is inexcusable, while, as Campbell says, White has been absolutely incredible this term for the league leaders.

Of course, squad composition is about a lot more than just form. You need characters who gel well, and, sadly, White doesn’t seem to fit into that ethos right now.

