‘He’s a joke’: Anton Ferdinand absolutely stunned by £30m Arsenal player

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have just decided that David Raya is his new No. 1 goalkeeper.

This is according to Anton Ferdinand, who was speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE about the Gunners on-loan stopper.

During the summer, Arsenal made the somewhat surprising decision to sign Raya from Brentford.

The loan signing came after Aaron Ramsdale had just enjoyed another superb season with the Gunners.

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal paid the Bees £3million to sign Raya for the 2022-23 campaign.

The deal includes an option for the Gunners to sign him permanently for £27million.

The Spaniard made his debut in the 1-0 Premier League win over Everton at the weekend.

He then started Arsenal’s first Champions League game of the campaign, against PSV Eindhoven.

Ferdinand, speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s match, said he felt Arteta has already made his decision.

He initially described Raya as being so good that “he’s a joke”.

Later on, Ferdinand said: “I think Raya is number one, I think there’s no going back.

“I think Arteta was waiting for that one moment to stick him in and that’s his number one.”

Danny Murphy then said: “But he didn’t do anything wrong Rams.”

Ferdinand replied: “I know, but he has a preference for some reason.

“He ain’t come out and said what that reason is but I’m sure it’s been discussed in-house.

“I’m telling you now, as a defender, there’s no better feeling having someone behind you who’s a calming influence.

“It calms you down, it settles you down, and it makes you concentrate on your game.”

Our view

Just like Arteta was ruthless when it came to Bernd Leno, this could be the same sort of thing now with Ramsdale.

Raya is a world-class goalkeeper who has already shown he has what it takes to impress at Arsenal.

And while Ramsdale is also great, we’ll have to see what happens in the coming weeks and months.

Could the two be vying for the number one spot or is Raya now the new first-choice?