Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira has now been speaking about his arrival in London and how teammate Gabriel Martinelli has been a huge help.

Vieira was speaking to Arsenal’s official site and said that Martinelli was very down to earth.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He was very complimentary about his fellow Portuguese-speaking teammate and said he’ll be a friend for life.

Vieira said: “He’s a great guy.

“I’ve said in some interviews that I like him as a person. He has a great heart and is very humble.

“From the first day, we had a great connection and I’m sure he’s a friend for life.”

He continued: “The Portuguese-speaking players were very important for me in the beginning because the language is very different and they helped me a lot.”

And it does now seem that Vieira has settled well at Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has had some excellent moments at the start of the season and does look transformed.

Alongside Martinelli, Vieira has now looked capable of winning Arsenal vital points.

And despite a slow start, Mikel Arteta has kept faith with his man from Porto.

Of course, Martinelli hasn’t just been important for Vieira, he’s now a vital part of Arsenal’s eleven.

The Brazilian was sorely missed against Tottenham on the weekend, especially with Leandro Trossard out too.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Martinelli has proved an absolute steal for Arsenal since signing for £6m two years ago.

And his absence in the coming games will continue to prove his worth.

The winger is hoped to be back for the Manchester City game next weekend along with a host of players.

Declan Rice and Thomas Partey are also both said to have a good chance of featuring.

Arsenal will need all of their stars firing if they have any chance of beating Pep Guardiola’s side.

And this budding relationship between Vieira and Martinelli could prove to be very fruitful on Arsenal’s left hand side.