‘He’s a class act’: Michael Bridges blown away by 22-year-old Leeds player in pre-season

Now that the dust has settled after Leeds United’s relegation, we can admit that there is still plenty to be excited about at Elland Road.

Indeed, while it was all doom and gloom for a little while in west Yorkshire the reality is that Leeds have new owners and a stable of very talented young players who should be able to help them towards a promotion push this season.

Not only do Leeds have a number of brilliant homegrown talents, they’ve also made some decent signings too.

Ethan Ampadu is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch when it comes to new arrivals, and speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast, Michael Bridges noted just how excited he is by the signing of Ampadu, claiming that the Wales international has blown him away during pre-season.

Ampadu been brilliant

Bridges spoke about Ampadu.

“I think you have to look at the signings we’ve made, Darlow has come in from Newcastle and I think Ampadu, for me he’s a class act, he’s looked great in the pre-season games, he looks like he’s adapted straight away,” Bridges said.

Exciting times

Ampadu is just one of many exciting young players who could make a mark at Leeds this season.

With the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt all also knocking on the door of the first-team, we can’t help but think that Leeds’ promotion push this term could be all about the youth.

Someone once said ‘you won’t win anything with kids’, but, in all honesty, with these young men at the forefront of Leeds’ plans this season, we can’t help but think that that Leeds could be in line for a memorable and exciting Championship campaign.