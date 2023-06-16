‘Here we go soon’: Fabrizio Romano has just shared some exciting news for Tottenham fans

Fabrizio Romano has just claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing the signing of Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal.

The Swede joined Spurs from Juventus on loan 18 months ago. Spurs were obligated to sign him on a permanent deal if they qualified for the Champions League, but following what happened last season, doubts emerged.

However, Tottenham are now set to sign Kulusevski permanently and that too for a discounted price.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are about to sign Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal

Tottenham had an awful season last time out.

They finished eighth and conceded more goals than 14 other sides in the Premier League. They will be without European football next season, which is a huge blow.

Spurs, however, have some reason to be excited as Ange Postecoglou – an attack-minded manager – is at the helm now, and they could really thrive under him.

What’s more exciting is the fact that Dejan Kulusevski, whose future has been in doubt for a few weeks, is now about to become a permanent Tottenham player for just £25.5 million.

Romano tweeted: “Dejan Kulusevski will be announced as Tottenham player on permanent deal in the next days.

“Understand contract will be valid until June 2027, already signed. €30m deal agreed with Juventus instead of €35m buy option. Here we go soon.”

TBR View:

This is amazing news for Tottenham fans.

Yes, Kulusevski didn’t have the greatest of campaigns last season, but who apart from Harry Kane at Tottenham did? The Swede’s talent is there for everyone to see, and he has already shown flashes of his brilliance in the Premier League.

Postecoglou’s style of football is a joy for attacking players. They will have much more of the ball than they did under the likes of Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho, and that will only help the forwards.

It will be interesting to see where Postecoglou will use Kulusevski next season – on the right or in a number 10 role.