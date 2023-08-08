‘Here we go’: Romano says ‘unbelievable’ 6ft 5in ace linked with Newcastle now joining PL rivals instead

Newcastle have been heavily linked to a top defensive midfielder but it now looks like they have lost out on the player to a Premier League rival.

Reports have recently linked Newcastle with a move for Sander Berge this summer transfer window. The midfielder is a top player for Sheffield United but looks to be on his way out.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shared that the player will be heading to a fellow Premier League side. He said: “Sander Berge, undergoing medical tests as new Burnley player from Sheffield Utd after agreement reached yesterday. Deal in place, personal terms agreed — here we go.”

With a target of Newcastle’s on the move, the club will no doubt have to look at other midfield options this summer transfer window.

Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Newcastle target Sander Berge moving elsewhere

It is no surprise to see Newcastle trying to bring in a fair few additions this summer transfer window. They will be continuing to try and battle for the top four and their rivals are strengthening.

This, combined with the fact that they now need a squad to help them compete for Europe emphasises the need for strength in depth.

The “unbelievable” midfielder would have been a great option for the club and definitely fits the profile of the type of player they want.

It looks like they will have to move away from the 6ft 5inches midfielder and focus on other targets. They have made some top signings this summer so it wouldn’t be a shock to see them have a long list of midfield targets.

Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It is a huge summer for a club who want to be reaching top targets and battling with the best in the country for years to come.

No doubt Newcastle fans will be very excited for the season to start. There will be some added pressure on manager Eddie Howe after the expectations he has now set.