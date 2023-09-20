‘Here we go’: Romano says ‘talented’ young free agent on Newcastle radar has joined CL rivals instead

The latest news from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano is suggesting that Newcastle are set to lose out a prospect to a Premier League rival.

Newcastle had been linked to Divine Mukasa for a while. The player, who was on their radar, was at West Ham but left the club as a free agent this summer.

Now Romano has reported that Divine Mukusa is set to leave the Hammers. Romano said: “Manchester City poised to sign talented England U17 midfielder Divine Mukasa — here we go, confirmed

“Long term deal agreed — to be formally sealed in next 48h. City keep going for best talents as their Academy remains crucial part of the club’s project.”

Newcastle to lose out Divine Mukasa to Manchester City

Of course it will be a big blow to lose the exciting prospect to Manchester City. It was always going to be hard to keep him when a top club with a manager like Pep Guardiola comes calling.

The player is only 16 years-old but has clearly impressed to already be involved in the England youth setup.

He is a midfielder, and last season he featured 10 times in the U18 Premier League for West Ham. He scored one goal and one assist during the campaign.

Now, Newcastle will have to look elsewhere and it will be hard to battle with the elite teams in the division for top talents like Mukasa.

Hopefully losing top prospects to Premier League rivals does not become a normality for Newcastle The club is in a great position now having qualified for Europe again.

They have also had a good start to the season and it will be really interesting to see how they perform over the campaign.