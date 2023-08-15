Chelsea are well and truly cooking this summer in the transfer window.

The Blues have made a host of top signings, including new British record transfer Moises Caicedo.

Now, Chelsea have sealed another outstanding midfield signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider has taken to Twitter to declare “here we go” on Romeo Lavia to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Southampton have reportedly agreed a fee worth £60million including add-ons.

Romano also said Lavia will undergo his medical tests this week.

Our view

Well, it’s (all-but) done. Lavia, for so long a top target for Liverpool, is now Chelsea-bound, according to Romano.

Just yesterday, the Blues beat the Anfield side to the signing of Caicedo, one of the best midfielders in the league.

Now, they may have well done the ‘double’ in terms of midfield signings over Liverpool.

Lavia is an ‘incredible‘ and ‘extremely gifted‘ talent who is both first-team ready and a potential star for the future.

After the ‘here we go’, the next steps will be medical-related updates and then the all-important official announcements.

Chelsea have well and truly rebuilt their squad over the past nine months. Plenty of players have come in, while many others have left.

With Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm of the Blues, they’ve got themselves one of the best managers in the business.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Chelsea have been breaking hearts left, right and centre. Spurs fans were understandably gutted that Pochettino is now with one of the biggest rivals.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have locked horns with the Blues over two midfielders, and have lost out on both.

It looks like it’s going to be a big season for the West Londoners.