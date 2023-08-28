Arsenal have been linked with Joao Cancelo in recent months.

Back in June, Fabrizio Romano said that the Gunners had him on their transfer list “for sure”.

Meanwhile, Dean Jones said in July that Arsenal could revisit a potential Cancelo approach in August.

Jurrien Timber is currently on the sidelines and Kieran Tierney has left the Gunners on loan.

With that in mind, Edu and Mikel Arteta could do with bolstering the Arsenal defensive ranks.

However, the Gunners have been behind in the race for the Manchester City player for a while.

And now, Romano has declared ‘here we go’ on Cancelo joining Barcelona.

The transfer insider took to X to say the two clubs are exchanging documents ahead of a deal today.

Cancelo is reportedly prepared to set off for Barca tonight as he nears a loan move with option to buy.

According to The Guardian, the option to buy fee is expected to be in the region of €25million (£21.5million).

Our view

When an ‘incredible‘ player of Cancelo’s calibre becomes available, Arsenal – and any other suitors – are right to express an interest.

Cancelo, who was hailed as “one of the best full-backs in the world” and can play on both flanks, would’ve been a big signing for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners were up against one of the biggest clubs in the world in the race for Cancelo.

In addition, City very nearly cost themselves the title last season after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.

You can understand why they may have been sceptical of giving them another of their regulars.