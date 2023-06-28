Newcastle United have been linked with Santos talent Angelo Gabriel in recent months.

Back in January, reports from Italy claimed the Magpies were plotting a swoop for the Brazilian talent.

More recently – in May to be precise – Newcastle were reported to be in the mix for a potential summer move.

Photo by NATACHA PISARENKO/AFP via Getty Images

Bolavip claimed that Eddie Howe’s charges and a few other English teams ‘want to sign’ Angelo.

However, the Magpies’ interest appears to have been exploratory at best, and they never really pushed for a deal.

Now, Newcastle may have missed out on Angelo, with Chelsea seemingly closing in on the player instead.

Fabrizio Romano has declared “here we go” on Twitter regarding a Blues swoop for the talented forward.

The reported Newcastle target has apparently agreed personal terms on a contract until 2029 ahead of a £13m move.

Although Barcelona were also reportedly eyeing Angelo, but “they will not” match the Londoners’ bid.

Our view

Newcastle have been working wonders in the transfer window ever since the club’s takeover.

The Magpies have invested wisely, matching great talents with more experienced troopers.

This has culminated in Newcastle going from the bottom of the Premier League to the top four in 18 months.

Now, with the Champions League beckoning, the Magpies will look to go from strength to strength.

Admittedly, while Angelo is a ‘great‘ talent, he may not be what Newcastle need at this moment in time.

The player is young and is coming from a different league, so he may need time to acclimatise to the English league.

Newcastle need to invest shrewdly in players who can hit the ground running for next season.

There would be too many expectations on Angelo’s shoulders at this moment in time if he joined the Magpies.