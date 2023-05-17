'Here we go': Fabrizio Romano shares 'huge news' about Arsenal forward











Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has opted to switch international allegiance from England to the United States.

The US Soccer website confirmed that FIFA had approved the Gunners ace’s one-time change of association request.

Balogun, who has come through the ranks at Arsenal, played for the US at Under-18 level before switching to England.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The 21-year-old was born in Brooklyn, New York, but moved to London when he was two years old.

Balogun joined the Arsenal youth setup at age eight and rose through the ranks to become one of their top talents.

This season, he swapped the Gunners for Reims in a season-long loan deal, where he has made a huge name for himself.

The Arsenal academy graduate has registered 20 goals in 35 Reims appearances, including 19 goals in Ligue 1.

Romano relayed the “huge news” about Balogun on Twitter.

So that’s one aspect of Balogun’s football career sorted. He will represent the United States ahead of a very exciting time for the national team.

The US will co-host the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada. In addition, he may even debut in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against El Tri next month.

As for his Arsenal future, that remains uncertain for now. However, there has been speculation linking him with a permanent move away.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks and months. Hopefully he stays, as he could really make a huge name for himself at the Emirates.

Arsenal need more strength in depth if they want to get over the line in the Premier League title race. And Balogun could surely compete with Gabriel Jesus for the No. 9 starting berth.