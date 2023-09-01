‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘outstanding’ player is about to leave Arsenal

Arsenal star Rob Holding is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on a permanent deal today.

The Englishman is one of the Gunners’ longest-serving players. He has been a real leader at the club, but if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, he’s one step away from leaving Arsenal now.

Here’s what the journalist just said on X.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rob Holding is leaving Arsenal for Crystal Palace

Arsenal signed Rob Holding from Bolton all the way back in 2016, when Arsene Wenger was still at the helm.

The Englishman was viewed by many as a hugely talented prospect. He was ‘outstanding‘ for the Gunners early on in his career, and everyone felt he’d be a future England international.

However, a terrible knee injury in 2018 really cost Holding. He just wasn’t the same player after that injury, and he slowly fell down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Arsenal now have plenty of options at the back, and Holding, even though he’s a popular figure at the club, was surplus to requirements.

He was always going to be on the market this summer, and it looks like he’s finally about to bid farewell to everyone at Arsenal.

Romano has tweeted that Holding is currently undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace. Once that’s done, he should become a new Eagles player for a fee of £4 million.

The journalist wrote: “Medical ongoing for Rob Holding at Crystal Palace. Done deal and here we go for £4m fee.

“Permanent transfer from Arsenal for the centre-back who preferred move to Palace over La Liga proposals.”