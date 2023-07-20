Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update on Aston Villa and their top target Moussa Diaby, who looks to be on the move this summer.

Romano has been tweeting a lot about the future of the winger. He recently provided a new update on the possible transfer. He said: “Big, big confidence on Villa side to get Moussa Diaby deal done”

Then, he followed this up with another update soon after in which he said: “Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa, here we go!

“French winger has just said yes to Villa, he wants to join Unai Emery’s project — PL football as priority.

“Villa will pay fee in excess of €50m to Leverkusen for Diaby. Diaby picked Villa over huge bid from Al Nassr.”

This is huge news and no doubt Aston Villa fans will be over the moon to see Diaby in Villa colours next season if the deal goes through.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Aston Villa signing Diaby

This is huge news for Aston Villa and they have definitely picked up a top talent who will massively strengthen the squad next season.

The prospective “superstar” agreeing a move and the bid being accepted is great for manager Unai Emery.

The fact that the Frenchman has apparently said yes to the club emphasises how far they have come since the Spaniard became manager.

The 24 year-old has managed to score 49 goals and assist 48 goals in his 172 appearances in all competitions for German side Bayer Leverkusen.

With the club in the Europa Conference League and wanting to finish high in the division again next season, it is crucial that they sign top players like Diaby.

Photo by Markus Gilliar/Getty Images

They have already signed Youri Tielemans as well as Pau Torres and it has been a great summer transfer window for the club so far.

It is a huge statement of intent and will no doubt worry teams in the big six and other teams trying to compete near the top of the division.