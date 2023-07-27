Everton have lost the race to sign Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, Fabrizio Romano says the 21-year-old is now completing a move to Atalanta.

Romano shared the update on Twitter and confirmed that the striker will undergo a medical on Friday ahead of the move.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Romano said: “Understand Atalanta have just closed the agreement with Almería for El Bilal Touré – done and sealed.

“Touré will undergo medical on Friday. €28m fixed fee, €3m in add ons.15% sell-on clause included.

“Atalanta will pay solidarity. Here we go, confirmed.”

This may be a blow to Everton fans who will be adamant that their club need to recruit another striker in the window.

The injury woes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin are long documented and whilst the striker can be a world-class talent on his day Everton simply haven’t been able to rely on him.

Since Sean Dyche arrived at the club he’s often had to name an XI without a recognised striker.

Calvert-Lewin was often injured, Neal Maupay was struggling for form and Ellis Simms was still early in his career.

And after Romano’s Toure update, it almost seems unthinkable that Everton could go another window without recruiting up top.

Sean Dyche often defended the club for not recruiting a striker last January, but he may not do the same this summer.

Romano confirms that Everton have missed out on Toure

It might not be a coincidence that Romano’s Toure confirmation comes at a time when Sean Dyche is said to be becoming increasingly frustrated at Everton.

In their 0-0 draw with League One Bolton Wanderers this week Dyche named 20-year-old Lewis Dobbin as his leading man.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And whilst Dobbin is a talent, it’s an insight into the lack of options Dyche has.

It probably won’t be known just how close Everton were to completing a Toure deal, or how interested they were, but fans will now want a reaction.

Everton need to show ambition in this window in order to avoid another season close to the drop.

And if Everton’s striker search ends up stretching towards the end of the window it could do damage.

Firstly to their league position by that point, and secondly to the level of target and price they might agree.

Romano’s update on Toure needs to spark Everton’s window into life.