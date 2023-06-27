Newcastle United were heavily linked with Ruben Loftus-Cheek but it seems they have missed out on the target as he is close to joining AC Milan.

Fabrizio Romano has broke this latest news around the midfielder. The Italian journalist reported via Twitter. He said: “AC Milan are closing in on Ruben Loftus Cheek deal, verbal agreement in place with Chelsea on permanent move — here we go.

“Medical will be scheduled once final details are sorted between clubs. Long term contract agreed. Fee confirmed: €16m plus €4m add ons.”

Newcastle have been linked to the Englishman over the last few months, but if they do want to add more quality to the midfield then they will have to look elsewhere.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle target Loftus-Cheek heading to AC Milan

The ‘excellent‘ midfielder has shown glimpses of his quality at Chelsea but injuries have hindered his career.

The 27 year-old showed more consistency and top quality during his loan at Crystal Palace. These performances saw him called up to the England squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Newcastle could have picked up a very decent player but they won’t be too disappointed. They have reportedly signed Sandro Tonali.

The Italian Serie A winner is no doubt a much-better midfielder than Loftus-Cheek right now. He also has a much-better injury history.

The Magpies are in for a huge summer and they have proved that with the pursuit of Tonali. With Champions League football, they have shown they can attract top talent.

Despite Loftus-Cheek being a solid Premier League midfielder, him going to AC Milan will not bother Newcastle right now.