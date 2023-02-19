Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz loved £140k-a-week Liverpool man's display at Newcastle











Darwin Nunez was one of the stars of the show for Liverpool yesterday as they went to Newcastle United and won the game 2-0.

Nunez got the first goal with a well-taken finish from a fine pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Uruguayan took the ball down well before blasting past Nick Pope in confident fashion.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Of course, the relief for Nunez was obvious. Despite hitting double figures this season, Nunez has had criticism for what’s perceived as being some inconsistent performances. However, at Newcastle, he looked every bit the expensive summer signing Liverpool thought they were getting.

And over on Instagram, a couple of his teammates were delighted with his efforts. After posting, Nunez received replies from the likes of Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, and Arthur Melo, while the official Liverpool channel even got involved with a ‘Nunez, Nunez, Nunez’ response.

Cr. (@Darwin_n9) – © 2022 INSTAGRAM FROM META

It seems Nunez is becoming more and more settled by the week in Liverpool. Despite the apparent lack of goals, his performances in general have been of a good standard.

Clearly, his teammates like him, and he’ll be hoping his shoulder injury is nothing to worry about ahead of facing Real Madrid this week.

TBR’s View: Nunez looking the part for Liverpool

He is a huge threat, Darwin Nunez. Even if he’s missing a few chances, he creates so much havoc with his runs and pace and power that any defence gets worried.

Nunez will get more and more goals too. He is a work in progress really but we’ve seen over time before how Jurgen Klopp can improve players.

Klopp will be loving what Nunez is bringing right now. It’s now about honing those skills and making sure Nunez becomes more of a finished article. Once he gets there, the sky really is the limit.