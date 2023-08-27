‘He’ll score a lot of goals’: Pundit now cannot wait to see Spurs player Postecoglou’s yet to pick

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Rodrigo Bentancur is going to score a lot of goals when he returns from injury as he is really going to suit the system that Ange Postecoglou has his Tottenham Hotspur side playing.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT after Tottenham picked up their second league win of the season on Saturday, beating Bournemouth 2-0.

Of course, it has been some time since Tottenham fans got to see Rodrigo Bentancur in action. The Uruguayan has been sidelined for several months after picking up a serious injury against Leicester City in February.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It was a big blow for Spurs to lose the 26-year-old. He had scored five goals in 18 games in the Premier League before sustaining the injury. And he actually ended up still being Tottenham’s third highest goalscorer in the top-flight.

Agbonlahor excited to see Bentancur in current Tottenham team

Spurs look to be in a much better place now that Ange Postecoglou is in charge. And Agbonlahor has suggested that he is excited about how good Bentancur could be once he gets the chance to return to the side.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

“I watch Spurs now, and [there’s] patterns of play, Maddison getting on the ball, coming deep. You’ve still got Bentancur to come back, who can challenge Sarr for his position,” he told talkSPORT.

“Going forward, this Spurs team are going to cause a lot of teams a lot of problems. And when Bentancur comes back, he’s a top, top player; he’ll fit into this system and he’ll score a lot of goals I feel.”

As things stand, Bentancur is going to face a fight to get back into the team. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have started the campaign in brilliant form in the middle of the park.

The pair were integral in the win over Manchester United. And they both made a significant impact in the victory down at Bournemouth, too.

Obviously, Bentancur is a world-class player. So you would imagine that he will get plenty of chances to remind everyone of how good he can be.

But it says everything about how good Tottenham have been that Bentancur is not going to have it easy trying to regain his place.