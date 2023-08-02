Manchester United’s Harry Maguire continues to be linked with a move away this season and it seems Everton are now in the picture.

And amid all this speculation, ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has said it’s time for Maguire to leave United.

Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

Ogden, speaking on ESPN FC on Youtube said that Maguire simply isn’t going to play at his club and will need minutes in a season precluding the Euros.

Ogden said: “Obviously we know that West Ham made a bid and it wasn’t up to United’s valuation.

“I do think he’ll leave, I think at some point United will find a buyer because he’s not going to play.

“He’s got a Euros at the end of the season and it’s obviously important for Harry Maguire to play for England at the Euros.”

Ogden mentions West Ham’s rejected bid and it now remains to be seen if Everton’s interest will result in an offer.

Whilst it seems Manchester United won’t push Maguire towards a move, a fresh start at a club like Everton may be appealing.

England teammate Jordan Pickford has proved that playing for club outside of the Premier League’s top 10 won’t necessarily ruin your international chances.

It’s a tough decision for Maguire to make this summer, but recently losing the captaincy may be an indicator that it’s time for a change.

Everton interested in move for Manchester United’s Maguire

If Everton were able to secure Maguire under Sean Dyche it would be quite the coup.

Maguire’s attributes would surely be perfect in a Dyche side and he could really see a resurgence in his career.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

It’s almost been forgotten just how good the centre-back can perform when played in a system that suits his skill set.

And an Everton move for Manchester United’s ‘world class’ Maguire could provide just that.

Ogden’s comments that Maguire won’t play for his side this year do seem accurate, and it is becoming increasingly hard to make an argument for the former captain to stay.