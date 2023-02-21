'He'll go': Chris Sutton says £17m Tottenham target is definitely going to leave











Chris Sutton thinks Emi Martinez has all but told Aston Villa he wants to leave the club when the summer transfer window opens.

Martinez won the World Cup with Argentina last year, and has said he wants to win the Champions League with Villa.

While they are moving in the right direction under Unai Emery, they are unlikely to even be in Europe’s elite competition for a fair while.

And Sutton told the BBC’s Monday Night Club that the £17 million man’s comments are basically him saying he wants to leave.

He said: “Why doesn’t he just say that I want to leave Villa?

“Because he’s said that by saying I want to win the Champions League with Villa but that’s probably not going to happen.

“Just say I want to leave! They’re not going to win the Premier League or the Champions League so he’s basically said that I want to leave.

“That’s why he’ll go.”

Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport before the World Cup that Martinez is a goalkeeping target for Tottenham as they look to the succession plan for Hugo Lloris.

He said: “A very interesting position at Spurs going forward. I’m pretty sure they’re also looking at Emi Martinez and whether he might consider a move at the end of the season.”

Spurs themselves are not close to winning the Champions League, but they are currently playing in it, although it remains to be seen if he is open to going there given his Arsenal connections.