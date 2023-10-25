‘He’ll get in there’: Alan Shearer backs 26-year-old Aston Villa player for England

Alan Shearer has now backed Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa to get an England call-up in the near future if his form continues.

Shearer was speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast and thought that Konsa’s form for Villa couldn’t be ignored much longer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The pundit backed Konsa to get the call as long as he maintains his current levels.

Shearer said: “How old is he now? 25 or 26.

“He is having a really good season and he was very good yesterday as well.

“I have him in my Team of the Week, so if he keeps on performing he won’t be ignored.

“I think that is pretty clear. If he keeps on playing the way he is, he is going to get mentioned [for England].

“So keep on playing well and he’ll get in there I think.”

Of course, it is somewhat of a surprise that Konsa hasn’t already received a call from Gareth Southgate.

Konsa has watched Tyrone Mings build an England career alongside him but never received his own senior call-up.

Shearer thinks Konsa is destined for an England call

However, with Unai Emery’s side constantly taking their project to new heights, Konsa is improving all of the time.

The 26-year-old’s form has been unaffected by adapting to a new centre-back partner in Pau Torres.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

And Shearer is right in thinking that Konsa would now be a very consistent option for England to have.

The centre-back would be competing with the likes of Marc Guehi for his England spot, which would be no easy feat.

However, Konsa does boast his credentials of playing in Europe with Aston Villa this season.

Ollie Watkins if of course further ahead of Konsa in his pursuit of a spot in the Euros squad next summer.

Villa fans must be fairly confident that Watkins will be named in the squad if he continues his performances.

Although that perhaps may depend on Ivan Toney’s form when he returns for Brentford in the near future.

Although, it would seem that Wolves’ manager Gary O’Neil would pick Watkins were it his choice for England.