Every club has the story of the one player that got away too soon.

For Arsenal, it’s Serge Gnabry, for Chelsea it’s Mo Salah and for Tottenham it’s Marcus Edwards.

Liverpool have actually been quite good at retaining their top talents in recent years, but there’s one player sale that may now come back to bite them.

Indeed, Dominic Solanke is finally starting to live up to his potential at Bournemouth, and, speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen Hargreaves has now backed the striker to become a star.

Hargreaves noted that it didn’t quite work out for Solanke at Liverpool, but he expects the 25-year-old to still reach the top of the game – tipping him for an England call-up very soon.

Solanke will be a star

Hargreaves spoke highly of the striker.

“Yeah I love Solanke. I think he’s going to be a top player. I know he was at Liverpool and it didn’t really work out for him, but he is going to be a top player. Towards the end of last season I thought he was fantastic. Overall, everything about him, he has the size, the speed, the technical ability. He will get a lot of goals this season and he will be in the England team very soon. I think he’ll be a top player,” Hargreaves said.

Right direction

It’s hard to say whether or not Solanke will become the star that Hargreaves expects him to be, but one thing is for sure, he’s heading in the right direction.

He was excellent for Bournemouth last season, and while it’s early days this term, he looks as though he’s only added to his game over the summer.

Liverpool very rarely get it wrong in terms of player sales, but maybe, just maybe, they’ll soon be wishing they kept hold of Solanke.