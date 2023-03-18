‘He’ll be a force to be reckoned with’: Tim Sherwood says Spurs’ £22m man will be so much better next season











Speaking on Premier League Productions, Tim Sherwood has been discussing Heung-Min Son and his form this season.

Last year’s Golden Boot winner hasn’t been brilliant this time around. He’s only scored six Premier League goals this season, and he looks a shell of his former self.

However, Sherwood still had plenty of praise for the South Korean, stating that the £22m man won’t be fazed by his poor form this time around, claiming that he will, once again, be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Son to bounce back

Sherwood backed the Spurs star to improve next year.

“It was almost telepathic with him and Sonny as the last man going through. That partnership is not the same, it’s not as fantastic this season. Harry is still chipping in with the right amount of goals, they still have enough,” Sherwood said.

“Son, I can’t speak highly enough of him, even if he has had a dip this season, he’s not going to achieve the numbers he did last year, but he won’t be fazed. Next year you know he will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Has what it takes

Son certainly has what it takes to improve next season, and whether or not he does may depend on who the manager is.

Under Antonio Conte, Son has appeared to fall out of love with football a little bit in recent months, but a more attack-minded gaffer could get Son playing back with a smile on his face and back at his best.

Of course, it’s currently unknown who Tottenham’s next manager will be, but with Conte seemingly on his way out, Son could improve drastically in the near future.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

