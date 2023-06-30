‘He’d want more’: Daniel Levy wants ‘Mbappe type’ money if he’s to sell Tottenham player – journalist

Tottenham star Harry Kane is the subject of a lot of transfer talk this summer and journalist Graeme Bailey believes it would take a huge offer for Daniel Levy to sell him.

Kane is no doubt a Tottenham legend. He has broken various club records but is yet to lift a trophy with the club. He is now 29 years-old and only has one year left on his contract.

Due to this, he has attracted some interest from other clubs. Reports have suggested that Bayern Munich have bid for the Englishman. Meanwhile reports claim that Manchester United were interested but are put off by the price.

It is a big summer for Spurs, they have a new manager and are trying to rebuild, but they could end up either losing Kane this summer or losing him on a free transfer next season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Daniel Levy needs huge offer if he were to sell Harry Kane

With the club captain so essential to the club, Spurs fans will of course be hoping that he stays in North London. The forward scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season.

Graeme Bailey was talking about Kane on the Talking Transfers podcast. He said: “I think Levy pushed would want £150 million. I think he’d want more than Osimhen. He’d want Mbappe type money, I really do think that.”

It is no shock to hear that Daniel Levy wants a huge offer to even be tempted to sell Kane this summer. No matter the length of his contract, the forward is one of the best finishers on the planet and without him, Spurs would be a lot worse off.

Whether a club is able to make such a bid is something that we will have to keep an eye on as the transfer window continues.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It seems like Levy will only let him go for a huge offer or on a free transfer. Should Kane stay at the club this summer, Spurs need to make sure they finish in the top four next season to try and convince him to sign a new deal at the club.