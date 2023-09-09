Gabriel Jesus is a player that seems to divide opinion among football fans.

Some, quite rightly in our opinion, absolutely love Jesus and the way he plays. He’s stylish, creative and a hard-working, but, others, equally fairly, criticise him for not scoring enough goals.

Jay Bothroyd is one man who isn’t Jesus’ biggest fan, and speaking on Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, he’s stated that he’d rather have Ollie Watkins leading the line at Arsenal than Jesus.

Indeed, Bothroyd says that he genuinely believes that Watkins would outscore Jesus if Arsenal signed him.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Watkins would outscore Jesus

Bothroyd gave his verdict on the £33m man.

“I’d bring Ollie Watkins to Arsenal yeah. If I can’t get Osimhen and players like that, he would be a good option. As a number nine yeah, he’d score more goals (than Jesus). You have to put things in perspective. If you talk about him as a number nine, Ollie Watkins would be more effective in Arsenal’s team scoring goals than Jesus,” Bothroyd said.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Maybe

It’s not outrageous to suggest that Watkins would outscore Jesus in this Arsenal team, but whether or not he’d make Arsenal a better team is another question entirely.

Indeed, if Watkins replaced Jesus in this side, you’d see a drastic drop in terms of the number of goals the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka scored as the Gunners would really miss Jesus’ all-round play.

That’s not to say that Watkins can’t do that type of job, but, at the end of the day, Jesus is one of the best in the world when it comes to link-up play as a striker.

Watkins may well outscore Jesus, but we can’t get on board with the idea that he’d be a better striker for Arsenal.