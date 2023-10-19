‘He’d be one of the best’: Micah Richards says defender Liverpool sold for £3m would be world class these days

Some players are just born in the wrong era.

Harry Maguire would have been world-class if he was playing 20 years ago in the era of the head-it, kick-it centre-half, while someone like Teddy Sheringham would be much more appreciated in the modern game for the work he did off the ball.

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, Micah Richards has been speaking about a former Liverpool defender, and he reckons that if he was playing today, he would’ve been world class.

Indeed, Richards believes that Daniel Agger would have been seen as one of the very best centre-backs on the planet if he was in his pomp today in the age of playing out from the back and left-footed centre-backs being prioritised.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Agger would’ve been world-class

Richards spoke about the one-time Liverpool star.

“When I watched him as a centre-half, he was the one trying to play out, stepping out, if he was playing in this era now he’d be one of the best centre-halves in the world I think, that’s how much I rated him,” Richards said.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Wrong era

We can absolutely see where Richards is coming from here.

Agger’s era was a strange one because the Premier League was in the middle of becoming more technical, but defenders were still meant to be more physical than anything else.

Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, that has all changed and ball-playing centre-backs are all the rage right now, but, sadly, that revolution came just shortly after Agger left Liverpool for Brondby in a deal worth £3m.

If Agger was born 10 years later, perhaps he’d be seen as one of the very best defenders of his generation, because he was certainly talented enough to play for one of these top teams who want to play out from the back now.