Brendan Rodgers would be interested in the Tottenham job according to Alasdair Gold.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist was discussing the Northern Irishman after he was linked with a move to Spurs, and while he says that a move seems unlikely, he says that the former Leicester boss would be keen on the job.

The 50-year-old is, of course, out of work after being sacked by The Foxes, and he would be open to a return to Premier League management with Spurs.

Rodgers would be keen, but not likely

Gold shared what he knows about Rodgers.

“I was just looking down the list of the other names, Brendan Rodgers I would be very surprised at. I think that’s one that would have happened in the past if it was meant to happen. Timing wise, I don’t think that is one that is likely to happen at this point in time.

“I know the appointment of Rodgers wouldn’t go down well with the fans, but I think he’d be a good fit,” Gold’s co-host would later say.

“I think he’d be interested in the job, I think he would be,” Gold concluded.

Why wouldn’t he be?

It’s a bit of a no-brainer for Rodgers to be interested in the Tottenham job. After all, he’s just been sacked by a club who are about to be relegated by the looks of things.

If Rodgers were to get the Spurs job, he’d certainly be falling upwards after a difficult final season at Leicester, but we’ve seen things like this happen before.

Indeed, Nuno Espirito Santo got the Spurs job off the back of what was arguably his worst season at Wolves, so why can’t Rodgers get it after leaving Leicester?

The 50-year-old may be one to keep an eye on.

