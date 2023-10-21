‘He’d be a great addition’: Paul Merson says £18m player would be an amazing signing for Arsenal

The January transfer window may be a little way away yet, but Arsenal are already being linked with some signings for the winter.

Indeed, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have both been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates as of late, while the Gunners have also been looking at a new winger.

Pedro Neto has been linked with a move to Arsenal lately, and writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson has been talking up the idea of Neto joining the Gunners, claiming that he would be a great addition for any of the top six clubs apart from Liverpool.

Neto would be a great addition

Merson gave his verdict on the £18m attacker.

“Pedro Neto now looks like the excellent player we all expected him to become. Before his injury, he was like a speedboat without a driver – he was beating players for fun but there was no end product. He was making the wrong decisions too often,” Merson wrote.

“With the way Neto’s playing now, I’d be surprised if he’s still at Wolves at the end of January. Apart from Liverpool, I don’t think there’s a top team that wouldn’t be interested in him. He’d be a great addition to Arsenal, with the way they rely on their wingers.”

Just what Arsenal need

We can’t help but agree with Merson here, Neto could be just the signing that Arsenal need.

The Gunners have been lacking depth down that right flank for quite some time now, and while Neto isn’t quite at Bukayo Saka’s level, he would be a fantastic deputy for the England international.

He’s young, he’s exciting and he’s got a ton of potential, Neto ticks so many of the boxes in terms of what Arsenal have historically been looking for in new attacking additions.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.