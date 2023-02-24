Hector Bellerin sends wordless reaction after Sporting draw Arsenal in Europa League today











Hector Bellerin now plays for Sporting and could now face Arsenal in the Europa League last 16 next month.

Bellerin left the Gunners on the final day of the summer transfer window to join Barcelona, but did not last the season at the Nou Camp.

He joined the Portuguese giants in January and is now facing the prospect of a return to the club where made his professional debut.

That could be an emotional night for the Spanish defender with a place in the last eight of the tournament on the line.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Hector Bellerin reacts to Sporting v Arsenal Europa League draw

In the aftermath of the draw, Bellerin took to his Instagram story to react to the impending tie with a series of emojis.

He had a tearful emoji, as well as one indicating home, to go alongside green and white hearts and red and white ones to show his love for both clubs.

It remains to be seen whether he will start the game, as he was introduced as a substitute in both legs of the play-off win over FC Midtjylland, as per Transfermarkt.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told Football.London of his love for the player he eventually let leave on the very final day of the transfer window.

Arteta said of Bellerin: “He’s an exceptional player, an incredible person and he will be missed. To find someone like Hector is not easy, he’s been raised here with us and is loved by everybody at the football club.

“I had to say goodbye with sadness but at the same time I had to understand his position. He needed a new challenge, he’s needed a new challenge for a while now.”