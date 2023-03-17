Hector Bellerin comments on Sporting Lisbon beating Arsenal last night











Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League last night after a penalty shootout defeat to Sporting Lisbon, and Hector Bellerin has had his say.

The Gunners were the favourites to go through and had plenty of chances to win the game yesterday. However, Antonio Adan kept Sporting in the game and won it for them in the end.

Bellerin, who spent over a decade at Arsenal, is a Sporting Lisbon player now, but he missed both games due to an injury. However, he was still supporting his side from home.

Sporting deserve a lot of credit for the way they played over the two legs.

The Portuguese giants are definitely one of the toughest opponents Mikel Arteta’s side has faced all season, and Ruben Amorim continues to prove himself as an extraordinary young manager.

Granit Xhaka’s opener was cancelled out by Pedro Goncalves’ screamer from the halfway line. The game went to penalties and Gabriel Martinelli missed the crucial spot kick that knocked the Gunners out of Europe.

Every Sporting Lisbon fan across the world is beyond delighted with the result. Even Bellerin, who was a fan favourite at Arsenal for a long, long time, enjoyed the win against his old club.

Sporting posted a picture and captioned it: “There is no impossible! Let’s go to the quarters!”

Bellerin commented: “VAMOS MALTAAAA!”

TBR View:

This could go one of two ways for Arsenal.

The defeat last night could put things into perspective. They have no other distractions now, and they are in an excellent position to win the Premier League title. That could push them to go all the way.

On the flip side, the defeat could completely demoralise this young Gunners side and they could capitulate. They have a few really difficult games left, including away trips to Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United. Those fixtures could go horribly wrong if they aren’t careful.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal will respond. If they go on to win the league, we’re sure Bellerin will love it, despite celebrating the Gunners’ loss last night.

