Brendan Rodgers is not likely to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, despite reports he’s been offered the role.

Football Transfers reported this week that Rodgers has in fact been offered the Spurs job, but according to Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, Rodgers is not likely to get the job.

Indeed, the journalist says that he’s heard numerous reasons to have reservations about the rumours regarding Rodgers and Spurs, claiming that he wouldn’t necessarily be too optimistic about the Northern Irishman ending up in north London.

Rodgers not likely

Jones shared what he knows about Rodgers.

“In terms of Brendan Rodgers, it doesn’t sound likely to me at this stage. I’ve heard plenty of reasons to have reservations about Brendan Rodgers ending up at Tottenham. I wouldn’t be getting too optimistic over Rodgers,” Jones said.

Never seemed the most likely

As much as Rodgers has the capabilities to be a brilliant manager for Spurs, he never actually seemed like the most likely candidate for the north London club.

Indeed, a team like Tottenham need to make a statement appointment after three years of utter disaster, and hiring a manager who was just sacked by a team that are about to get relegated isn’t necessarily the best look.

That isn’t to say that Rodgers isn’t a brilliant gaffer. In fact, we think he’d do a great job at Spurs, but Daniel Levy’s job is just as much about making the right appointment as it is making the most fan-friendly appointment right now.

Rodgers isn’t likely to become the new Tottenham manager, but we’re still none the wiser about who will actually be getting the job.

