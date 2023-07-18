Gabriel Magalhaes could be the surprise departure from Arsenal this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the defender.

Arsenal have made three massive signings already this summer, and now, it’s seemingly time to focus on departures.

We all know that the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga could leave the club, but according to Jones, there have been a few whispers around the idea of Gabriel leaving the club as there is reportedly big interest in the 24-year-old.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel could go

Jones shared what he knows about Gabriel.

“Nicolas Pepe hasn’t gone yet has he? So Nicolas Pepe for sure. The surprise one, if there’s a surprising player who could be lured away it could be Gabriel. I don’t think it will happen, but that’s one player I’ve heard a few whispers about in terms of interest and big interest so it’s plausible there could be an offer for him,” Jones said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Surely not

We just can’t see a world where Arsenal let Gabriel go this summer.

Left-sided centre-backs are like absolute gold dust in this transfer market right now, and Gabriel is one of the best around.

It wasn’t long ago that Fabrizio Romano was claiming that Gabriel is seen as ‘untouchable’ at Arsenal, and we can’t see any reason why that will have changed over the past few weeks.

Gabriel is a fantastic player and he is absolutely vital to the way Arsenal play, and with the Gunners looking to build on what they did last season, it’s hard to see the north London club taking this sort of backwards step after such an exciting summer so far.