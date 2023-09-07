Liverpool’s transfer window was a positive one, but it’s hard to ignore the fact they missed out on a few top targets throughout the summer.

Indeed, the likes of Moises Caicedo and Matheus Nunes ended up elsewhere, while Romeo Lavia also chose a move to Chelsea over a move to Liverpool.

Lavia headed to Stamford Bridge rather than Anfield, and that is a move that Jermaine Pennant doesn’t quite agree with.

Indeed, speaking on the Tribal Football YouTube channel, Pennant has been discussing Lavia’s move to Chelsea, and he says that while a move to London may have suited Lavia after settling down south with Southampton, he would’ve played more football if he joined Liverpool.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia would’ve played more for Liverpool

Pennant shared his view on the £50m midfielder.

“These things do play a part in a player’s move, and also being at Brighton he was probably settled down south, did he want to move north? And I think it might’ve been the same with Lavia. He would’ve played more with Liverpool, but London is probably more pleasing to go to for himself,” Pennant said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Remains to be seen

It’s easy to say that Lavia would’ve played more for Liverpool if he joined the Reds rather than the Blues, but it does remain to be seen whether or not this is the case.

Indeed, Lavia has only been at Chelsea for a few weeks, and Mauricio Pochettino’s best XI is far from established – especially when you consider Chelsea’s form so far this term.

There was a much clearer gap in that Liverpool XI for Lavia to step into, but don’t be shocked if the midfielder does eventually get a shot at Chelsea, especially if the west London club don’t improve substantially in the coming weeks.